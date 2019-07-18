Maryann F. Carbone

Maryann F. Carbone previously of Nunnawauk Meadows, Newtown passed away peacefully at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on June 26, 2019. She was 86. Maryann was born on April 13, 1933, in Bridgeport to Angeline and Joseph Macionus. She graduated from Warren Harding High school in 1951. Maryann trained for her career in Nursing to become a RN at Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. During her 45-year career, Maryann worked at Bridgeport Hospital, Baltimore Maryland Hospital, a Nursing home in Wayne NJ, and then Masonicare of Newtown as an RN supervisor. She married Louis J. Carbone of Bridgeport in 1958 and spent time raising her family where they resided in CT, MD, NJ, and then returned back to CT. They ultimately settled in Bethel. The selfless nature which made Maryann an expeditious nurse was evident to those with who she came into contact, and will be remembered and missed by her friends and family. She was never happier than when taking care of others and spending time with family and especially her grandchildren. Maryann loved to read, and stacks of books could always be found beside her bed and next to her favorite chair. She also loved to cook some of her favorite recipes. Maryann is survived by her sister Joan and husband Donald Bertola of FL and brother Joseph Macionus of FL and children David and wife Jill of Middlebury, Kerry and wife Cindy of Oakville, Christopher and wife Silviane of Newtown, and daughter Patty and husband Ralf Hasemann of Warren and her three grandchildren Bryant, Noel, and Michael, nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 29, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown. Entombment in the St. Rose Cemetery Columbarium will be private, for the immediate family. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to local animal shelter. The family especially wishes to thank the staff of Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care center for the love and wonderful care they gave to Maryann in her final months. And special thanks to her roommate Mary who made Maryann's last few months pleasurable. Published in News Times on July 21, 2019