Maryann Cosgrove Healey
Maryann Cosgrove Healey, a longtime resident of Newtown, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Richardson Healey. Born on May 27, 1941 to James and Marian (Reardon) Cosgrove, she grew up in North Haven and attended St. Mary's High School in New Haven. She developed a passion for early childhood education and literacy and went on to earn a BA in Child Study and Child Psychology from Saint Joseph College, an MA in Childhood Education from Southern CT State, and her Sixth-Year Degree in Reading Consultancy from Central CT State. She spent many years as a teacher and reading consultant in Connecticut public schools (most recently at Danbury's South Street School) engaging even the most challenging students, mentoring teachers, and helping develop innovative literacy curricula. In addition to her enthusiasm for teaching and reading, Maryann loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, shopping, sunflowers, and coffee. We will miss her generous heart, strength, determination, and wit. She is survived by two beloved daughters, Alison Healey of Arlington, VA; and Elisabeth Healey Zimmer and her husband Alec Zimmer of Newton, MA; her adored grandsons, Brent and Todd Zimmer; and her longtime canine companion, Sherlock. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 26 Dodgingtown Rd., Bethel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Faith Food Pantry of Newtown, PO Box 53, Newtown, CT 06470 or FirstBook.org.
Published in News Times on Mar. 8, 2020