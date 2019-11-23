|
MaryAnn (Boesenberg) Lewis
MaryAnn (Boesenberg) Lewis, 80, of New Fairfield, CT, and Englewood, FL passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by Jim, her beloved husband of over 56 years.
She was born on July 16, 1939, in Jersey City, NJ to George and Ann (McKenna) Boesenberg.
MaryAnn "Bosie" graduated from St. Cecilia's High School in Englewood, NJ where she made treasured lifetime friends.
She had a generous spirit, a warm smile, and an engaging laugh -- with a stranger easily becoming a friend. She enjoyed time visiting with family and friends, especially her FL Breakfast Club.
MaryAnn and Jim raised their family in Middletown, NJ and New Fairfield, CT. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and when the kids where younger she could always be found at a sporting event or two, chauffeuring kids here and there, with a quick stop at NF Food Center picking up something for dinner. She was very active in The Blue Raiders Swim Team, Aqua Bears Swim Team and the Rebels Booster Club.
She was a member of St. Edward's Church, where she had been a Eucharistic Minister.
MaryAnn and Jim were blessed with an early retirement which allowed them to travel the world, they especially enjoying going on cruises. She enjoyed attending the many family celebrations and creating cherished memories of magical Christmas Eve nights and momentous Jersey Shore vacations. Her favorite times were the ordinary moments of laughter, banter, and storytelling with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sisters -Jane and Jim Doyle, Mickey and John Pawlowski, her sister-in-law Kathleen and Bob Dawley and their families. She was predeceased by her siblings - Roberta, George, Richard, and Vincent.
She will be missed by her family who adored her: Terry and Dave Showalter, Jay and Chris Lewis, Patty Terry, Mike, and Becky Lewis, John and Adele Lewis, Betsy Lewis and Doug Lockhart, Katie and Nick Mayer and her 18 beloved grandchildren and great-grandson.
Calling hours: Monday, November 25 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury, CT
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. in St Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Dr., New Fairfield, CT
Interment will be private.
Contributions to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019