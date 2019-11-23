The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St Edward the Confessor Church
21 Brush Dr.
New Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn Lewis


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn Lewis Obituary
MaryAnn (Boesenberg) Lewis
MaryAnn (Boesenberg) Lewis, 80, of New Fairfield, CT, and Englewood, FL passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by Jim, her beloved husband of over 56 years.
She was born on July 16, 1939, in Jersey City, NJ to George and Ann (McKenna) Boesenberg.
MaryAnn "Bosie" graduated from St. Cecilia's High School in Englewood, NJ where she made treasured lifetime friends.
She had a generous spirit, a warm smile, and an engaging laugh -- with a stranger easily becoming a friend. She enjoyed time visiting with family and friends, especially her FL Breakfast Club.
MaryAnn and Jim raised their family in Middletown, NJ and New Fairfield, CT. She dedicated her life to caring for her family and when the kids where younger she could always be found at a sporting event or two, chauffeuring kids here and there, with a quick stop at NF Food Center picking up something for dinner. She was very active in The Blue Raiders Swim Team, Aqua Bears Swim Team and the Rebels Booster Club.
She was a member of St. Edward's Church, where she had been a Eucharistic Minister.
MaryAnn and Jim were blessed with an early retirement which allowed them to travel the world, they especially enjoying going on cruises. She enjoyed attending the many family celebrations and creating cherished memories of magical Christmas Eve nights and momentous Jersey Shore vacations. Her favorite times were the ordinary moments of laughter, banter, and storytelling with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sisters -Jane and Jim Doyle, Mickey and John Pawlowski, her sister-in-law Kathleen and Bob Dawley and their families. She was predeceased by her siblings - Roberta, George, Richard, and Vincent.
She will be missed by her family who adored her: Terry and Dave Showalter, Jay and Chris Lewis, Patty Terry, Mike, and Becky Lewis, John and Adele Lewis, Betsy Lewis and Doug Lockhart, Katie and Nick Mayer and her 18 beloved grandchildren and great-grandson.
Calling hours: Monday, November 25 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury, CT
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26 at 11:00 a.m. in St Edward the Confessor Church, 21 Brush Dr., New Fairfield, CT
Interment will be private.
Contributions to Ability Beyond, 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -