Maryanne Childers

Maryanne Childers, 83, of Danbury, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Maryanne was born in Somerville, Massachusetts on November 8, 1935, daughter to Earle and Anne Gaudet. She moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where she graduated from High School before moving to Connecticut and began working at Sikorsky aircraft in Stratford. While at Sikorsky, she met David Walker, fell in love and married Dave in 1955. The couple lived in Milford, and Old Saybrook before settling in Brookfield in 1964. Maryanne was active in raising three boys and a girl, she spent many nights on Brookfield's playing fields and gymnasiums with her children. She was also an avid bowler, loved ceramics and card games, and was a wonderful den mother. She was a huge Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, she was known to place large bets on her team with her son Dan, bets that were never paid by either bettor, because the Bucs almost always lost. She also loved cats and shared that love with her daughter Lisa. She loved to dance and was a fan of all types of music. She even dreamed that Kenny Rogers was married to her since he was married to a Maryanne. Known for her big personality, Maryanne was loved by all. She spent the last seven years of her life at Glen Hill in Danbury, playing bingo, creating arts and crafts, and enjoying the view watching the birds, deer and other wildlife on the grounds.

Maryanne is survived by her sons Phil, Dan, Doug and daughter Lisa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Kimberly Kristina and Hunter, and her great-grandchildren Jaiden, Taylor, Kiera, Christopher, Joey and Nolan. Maryanne was predeceased by her grandson Christopher and husband David.

The family will receive friends in the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, June 24. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to BECAUSE 4 Paws at 2 Old Park Ln. Rd., in New Milford, CT 06776.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Glen Hill for the many years that Maryanne called Glen Hill her home.