MaryBeth Lee
Brookfield – MaryBeth (Sandor) Lee, age 69, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert Montesi.
MaryBeth was born July 29, 1950 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Strelecky) Sandor and was retired after working for many years as an insurance agent.
In addition to her husband Robert, MaryBeth is survived by her daughter Shannon Lee of Brookfield, her granddaughter: Maya Addison, and her sister: Ann Coen and her husband Richard of Princeton, MA. She was predeceased by her brother: Robert Sandor.
Funeral services for MaryBeth will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
