Matthew A. Orlando, age 95, of Danbury, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury.

A Danbury native, "Matt" was born on November 4th, 1923 to Pasquale and Anna (Lamberti) Orlando. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Ottavio (husband Juistino) and Pamela Michael (husband Gary), all of Danbury.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Lawson Orlando and his sisters, Carmela Jagush and Josephine Bombaci.

Matt served in World War II landing in Anzio, Italy in January, 1944, and shortly thereafter joining up with the 34th Infantry Division (known as the "Red Bulls"). He participated in the Italian Campaign from liberating Rome to being with the first soldiers at the site of Mussolini's capture. While never being boastful about himself, he never missed an opportunity to extol the accomplishments of the 34th Infantry. The first Division to arrive in Europe in WWII, the 34th Infantry stands high among the greatest fighting units to have ever carried the Stars and Stripes into Battle. A badge he wore proudly.

A short time after his return home from the war, Matt was hired by Schlumberger-Doll Research Center in Ridgefield, CT. He started his employ in the mailroom. Wearing many hats early on, thirty-five years later, he retired in a Facilities Management position in his early sixties. Throughout the years of building expansions, and a renowned award-winning architecture, (Philip Johnson's first non-residential glass building completed on site in 1952), Matt was relied upon to keep operations running smoothly inside and out on their 45 acre campus in Ridgefield, and took great pride in being in charge of it all.

An active Member of the Catholic War Veteran's Post 1042 in Danbury, he generously supported their annual scholarship program to graduating seniors of military service members. In the years that he represented the Post by participating in the Memorial Day Parade, his design ideas and construction of the float always took First Place at the Judge's Table.

Matt leaves behind a loving family of nieces and nephews, all of whom have fond, fun memories growing up with "Uncle Matt". Extended family members in the area and in Italy, together with the friends and many acquaintances he had, will undoubtedly miss his sharp wit and keen sense of humor which he retained until his final days.

Funeral services and burial is private and will take place at the direction of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Contributions in Matt's memory to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 would be received with great appreciation.

Published in News Times on June 12, 2019