Matthew R. Sniffin

Matthew R. Sniffin, 49, of Danbury, beloved son of Margaret L. (Hanifan) Sniffin and the late Richard Sniffin, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones, on Monday, March 11th.

Matthew was a consumer of Ability Beyond for more than 25 years. He worked in various positions in the area through Ability Beyond.

For the last five years he has made his home with Green Chimneys where he happily enjoyed holiday parties, day-trips, socializing, watching old movies and mealtime discussions with his roommates. He was grateful for the independence he gained with Green Chimneys.

Matthew loved his family, shopping for treasures to add to his extensive DVD collection, dinners at JK's and attending Mass at St. Gregory the Great Church. He had a lifelong love of ketchup and soft serve vanilla ice cream.

In addition to his loving mother, Margaret, he will be sadly missed by his four brothers, Dennis E., David F., Daniel R., and Patrick G. and his wife, Katherin; his sisters, Mary Beth Finnerty and her husband, Paul, and Carol E. Martino and her husband, John. He is also survived by several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.

The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Thursday between the hours of 5:00- 7:00 p.m.

Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Ability Beyond Disability or to Green Chimneys.

To leave a condolence, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com Published in News Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary