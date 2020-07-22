Matthew Haulman Shaw

August 5, 1970-July 12, 2020Matthew Haulman Shaw, 49, died in Ankeny, IA on July 12, 2020. Matt was born August 5, 1970 in Boston, MA, where he always considered his home.

Matt attended Bethel high school Connecticut, class of 1988 and was a diehard fan of all Boston sports. Matt enjoyed being with family, friends, golfing and fishing. Matt most recently worked with Habitat for Humanity.

Matt was preceded in death by his father Warren Shaw, Lancaster, MA. Matt is survived by his mother Beverly Snell and step father William Snell of Bethel, CT; his three beloved children Timothy, Logan and Kaylee; his brother Stephen Shaw of Watertown, CT and sister Rebecca Earhart of Camp Hill, PA; extended family Karen Shaw, Susan Taylor, Daniel Shaw and Andrew Shaw.

In addition to his cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, Matt is survived by his biological family, Fred and Shelia Hollien, brothers Tony, Freddie, Mark and Ryan; sisters Amy and Lauren.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later time.



