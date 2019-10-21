|
|
Maurice EJ Mason
Maurice EJ Mason, 70, died suddenly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunnyvale, California. He was born in Buff Bay, Jamaica, on September 5, 1949.
Maurice immigrated to the US from Jamaica in 1984 and was a longtime resident of Danbury, CT until relocating two years ago to Sunnyvale, California. A chemical engineer by training and profession, he navigated a successful career after leaving Jamaica working for Photronics, IBM, SVG and Lumentum. A lifelong learner, he obtained his MS of Science from Southern Connecticut State University in 1988 and in the same year was elected as a member of the American Chemical Society.
Maurice was an artist and an avid lover of everything Jamaican especially Bob Marley. He enjoyed playing table tennis and had a passion for photography, and spent many weekends preserving that special moment for countless newly weds.
His high school had a significant impact on the person he became and he always found a way to give back and support. He was recognized for his support in 2006 by receiving the Happy Grove distinguished alumni award.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Ellis Mason and Rita Mason. He is survived by two children; Douglas Mason and Scott Mason, his two grandchildren Kirk and Matthew; his sisters Shirley "Bettie", Maudlyn, and Joan.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to The Maurice Mason Scholarship Fund - Happy Grove High School. All donations should be sent to P.O. Box 113420, Stamford, CT 06911.
The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. A private burial with immediate family will take place at a later date.
Published in News Times on Oct. 22, 2019