Maurice E.J. Mason
Maurice E.J. Mason, 70, of Sunnyvale, California, formerly of Danbury, father of Douglas Mason and Scott Mason, grandfather of Kirk and Matthew, brother ot Shirley "Bettie", Maudlyn, and Joan, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Sunnyvale, CA. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Ave., Danbury on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Maurice Mason Scholarship Fund - Happy Grove High School, P.O. Box 113420, Stamford, CT 06911 would be appreciated.
Published in News Times on Oct. 21, 2019