Maurya Elizabeth Suda
Maurya Elizabeth Suda, 62, of Naugatuck, CT died peacefully at home on September 5, 2019. She was born in Mount Kisco New York to W. Robert and Marie (Herlihy) Suda. Raised in Katonah, NY, she graduated from John Jay High School in Cross River, NY and earned her BA from SUNY Cortland. In November 1990 Maurya and Joanne Streaman welcomed a son Jake into this world whom they raised in Bethel and Naugatuck. Maurya was active in sports and music. Maurya had an active business career which included being partners in a teleconferencing firm and as a restaurateur.
Maurya will be remembered as a loving and generous soul, who always put others first.
She is survived by a son, Jake Streaman, her father, W. Robert, siblings Hilary Hawk and Robert Suda (Christine) and their children Robert and Megan. She is survived by her girlfriend Marie Hannah. Maurya was predeceased by her mother, Marie Suda.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The ALS Association.
Maurya always loved a cookout, so please join her family and friends for a bbq celebration of her life. It will be held in Katonah, NY starting at noon on September 29th. Please bring pictures and memories. For more information, please drop an email to [email protected]
Published in News Times on Sept. 27, 2019