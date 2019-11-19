The News-Times Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Rev. Mavis L. Bingham

Rev. Mavis L. Bingham Obituary
Rev. Mavis L. Bingham
Rev. Mavis L. Bingham, 80, of Danbury, Associate Minister of New Hope Baptist Church of Danbury, died on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home. Home Going Services will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the New Hope Baptist Church, Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd., Danbury with Pastor Leroy G. Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Family and friends will be received at the New Hope Baptist Church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
