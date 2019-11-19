|
|
Rev. Mavis L. Bingham
Rev. Mavis L. Bingham, 80, of Danbury, Associate Minister of New Hope Baptist Church of Danbury, died on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home. Home Going Services will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the New Hope Baptist Church, Dr. Aaron Samuels Blvd., Danbury with Pastor Leroy G. Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Family and friends will be received at the New Hope Baptist Church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019