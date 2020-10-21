Maya Cointreau, author, artist, healer, publisher and entrepreneur died at home on October 5, 2020 after an 8 month struggle to overcome cancer. Up until the last month, she was able to help with her children's home schooling and continued to work on a latest novel.

Maya leaves her husband, Dennis Sweeney Cointreau, and children Lucas Cointreau (14) and Jocelyn Cointreau (10). Hundreds of friends and family members sent messages, encouragement, and prayers to her and she died knowing she was deeply loved by so many. For that, her family is grateful to all the people that reached out to her with their love and memories of how she enriched their lives.

Maya was born in Boston, MA and raised there in her initial years. She then lived most of her life in Connecticut, in New Fairfield, Woodbury, Gaylordsville, and Roxbury, when not away for education at Rumsey Hal, Andover, and Smith College. She was a voracious reader, usually consuming a book daily and able to remember it all. Classical literature was her favorite. . She quickly learned Russian at Smith College so that she could read it enough to qualify for graduation with a major in Russian Literature.

Two years ago, she and her family moved to the beautiful hills and valleys of Wallingford, Vermont, where she was able to pursue her passion for skiing. It wasn't long before both children also developed a passion for the slopes of Vermont.

Maya was passionate about all forms of metaphysics and healing and practiced vibration reiki healing as a master for over 20 years. Maya authored over 30 books under the pen names of Maya Cointreau and Ellis Logan. They included a children's book series which she wrote and illustrated, telling the stories of girls who became on extraordinary women, from which the international publisher of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt selected "The Girl Who Could Dance in Outer Space" for their international teaching curriculum distribution to thousands of schools. Her books included herbal, spiritual and energy healing books, and the most recent was a "teen transformation guide". As Ellis Logan she wrote a ten delightful fantasy novel series, written to be acceptable to a teen reader, but enjoyed by adults of all ages.

She founded Earth Lodge Publishing and cofounded MoMaya Publications. Earth Lodge published most of Maya's books, as well as the books of others, with Maya most often doing the covers, formatting, and illustrations. Her work included publishing the writings of Eden in the book "Eden is Now", providing source wisdom and prophesy directly from Spirit to help people to have a joyful life and ascend in peace. With her good friend, Monisha Saldanha Banerjee, Maya ran a short story competition, with the winning stories published an annually for the past 15 years.

With her mother, she managed an earlier business selling dried herbal mixtures for horses, to address various equine ailments, under the company name of Earth Lodge Herbals. From that beginning, she went on to create her own formulas for herbal extracts, flower essences, and crystal essences, as well as a range of herb-infused salves. She co-owned an herbal, healing and metaphysical wellness store and related gift shop called Hygeia in New Milford, CT; and later founded and owned Enchanted Realms, also focused on healing and metaphysical studies and located in New Milford. She conducted classes on reiki energy healing and shamanism, and held regular circles for drumming, crystal meditation, reiki and other healing practices. Her books cover the wide range of these various techniques and also the healing properties of various flowers and herbals.

Aside from her husband, Dennis Sweeney Cointreau, of 16 years and her two children, Lucas and Jocelyn Cointreau. She leaves her mother, Sandra Cointreau (originally Sandra Johnson of New Fairfield, CT), currently of Roxbury, CT; and her uncle Stephen Johnson, currently of Southbury CT. She also leaves her father, a publisher, Edouard Cointreau, of Angers, France, and siblings Florence and Edouard Jr.

Maya was the granddaughter of Max Cointreau and Genevieve Renaud Cointreau of Gensac, Angers and Paris, France, both now deceased, who had respectively co owned Cointreau liquors and Remy Martin cognac with their siblings. She was the granddaughter of Victoria Miramontes Johnson, who established and operated the New Fairfield Day Care and Nursery School, which Maya attended as a child before entering the New Fairfield Kindergarten and grade school. She was also the granddaughter of Albert E Johnson, Jr., who was a life-long resident of New Fairfield, CT, whose family had long tradition of farming in New Fairfield. Like many farmers in the area, he eventually transitioned into construction as the farming business declined. He was descended from half of the founding families of Danbury, CT, and over 12 Revolutionary soldiers, as well as the Mayflower parish leader of Elder Brewster.

Memories, condolences and prayers may be sent to her mother at Sandra Cointreau, 12 Church Street, Roxbury, CT, 06783, and husband, Dennis Sweeney Cointreau, 125 Creek Road, Wallingford, VT, 05773. The family is grateful for the many mass and prayer cards that have been sent. An outdoor gathering to honor Maya's life is being postponed until next summer due to COVID travel and social distancing restriction.



