Melanie Karkos
Melanie Karkos
Aug 15, 1969 - July 28, 2020 Our beloved daughter and sister passed suddenly on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Walter and Joyce (Graus) Karkos; sister, Michele (John) Noto of PA; brother, Marc Karkos of VA; nieces and nephews, Michael (Jolene) Noto, Gabriele (Aaron) Gato and Valerie McCarthy; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hayley McCarthy, Noah McCarthy, Briella Gato and Aubrey Gato; aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Melanie was a graduate of the University of Miami and Quinnipiac University where she obtained her law degree. She was a gifted musician with a beautiful voice, she played the flute and clarinet as well as being self-taught on the piano.
Melanie lived in the greater Danbury area for many years, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family alike. Along with her music, her hobbies included cooking, classic television, and collecting eclectic handcrafted items. She took great pleasure in entertaining and preparing gourmet treats, especially around the holidays, and was particularly proud of her baking acumen. She loved to laugh; her beautiful smile could light up a room.
As per New York State rules please wear a mask for the visitation at the funeral home and the Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Church. For the visitation, please sign up for a reserved time BY CLICKING HERE
Melanie's visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6th. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7th at St. Lawrence Church. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider visiting Lake Ontario & the Charlotte Pier in memory of Melanie. She called them her "happy place".

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home Inc
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 2, 2020
Dear Joyce, Walter, and family,
I am so sorry about the loss of your daughter, Melanie. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Luvisi
Friend
August 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen Luvisi
Friend
August 2, 2020
Michele and Joyce,
So sorry for this terrible loss. Hope that you all will eventually be comforted by the beautiful memories that you have,
Joanne & Ed Calvaruso
Friend
August 1, 2020
Mel was a kind & beautiful person. I am deeply saddened by her death. My sincere condolences to her family.
Wendy DaCosta
Friend
