Melanie Karkos

Aug 15, 1969 - July 28, 2020 Our beloved daughter and sister passed suddenly on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Walter and Joyce (Graus) Karkos; sister, Michele (John) Noto of PA; brother, Marc Karkos of VA; nieces and nephews, Michael (Jolene) Noto, Gabriele (Aaron) Gato and Valerie McCarthy; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hayley McCarthy, Noah McCarthy, Briella Gato and Aubrey Gato; aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Melanie was a graduate of the University of Miami and Quinnipiac University where she obtained her law degree. She was a gifted musician with a beautiful voice, she played the flute and clarinet as well as being self-taught on the piano.

Melanie lived in the greater Danbury area for many years, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family alike. Along with her music, her hobbies included cooking, classic television, and collecting eclectic handcrafted items. She took great pleasure in entertaining and preparing gourmet treats, especially around the holidays, and was particularly proud of her baking acumen. She loved to laugh; her beautiful smile could light up a room.

As per New York State rules please wear a mask for the visitation at the funeral home and the Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Church.

Melanie's visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6th. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7th at St. Lawrence Church. Entombment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider visiting Lake Ontario & the Charlotte Pier in memory of Melanie. She called them her "happy place".



