Melinda J. Hilliard
Oct 3, 1940 - Nov 11, 2020
Melinda Jane (Sorenson) Hilliard, 80, a 20-year Cheshire resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Croton-on-Hudson, NY on October 3, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Andrew John and Florence Edna (Chambers) Sorenson. Melinda was a graduate of Croton-Harmon High School. She spent over three decades making sure that Brookfield High School ran smoothly as secretary to the principal.
A loving mother and grandmother, Melinda will be forever missed by her three children, David Hilliard and wife Kristin of Glastonbury, Sara Hilliard and husband Bill Collier of Stamford, and Susan Denault and husband George of East Hampstead, NH, as well as her seven adored grandchildren, Serena, Isabelle, and Tristan Denault, Kylie Hilliard, and Kieran, Bridget, and Leah Collier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved Westie, Finnegan. Predeceased by her youngest daughter, Stacie Ann Hilliard, as well as by her two brothers, and three sisters, Melinda is surely happy to be back in the company of so many that she loves.
Due to the current health situation, services will be private. A celebration of Melinda's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. To share a memory of Melinda with her family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com
.