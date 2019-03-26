Melvyn (Mel) Gancsos

Melvyn Louis (Mel) Gancsos, age 79, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Anne Snopkowski Gancsos, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Bridgeport on June 1, 1939, the son of the late Frank and Malvina (Tenay) Gancsos, he had been a Fairfield resident for most of his life. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, Mel worked as a tool & die maker for his father's business, Park City Manufacturing, an inspector at Avco Lycoming and retired from Sikorsky Aircraft in 2007. His side business, Mel's Hellish Relish, grew out of his love of food and abilities as a cook, and took him all over the country to fairs and trade shows. His products won numerous awards, including national Scovie Awards between 2003-2010.

Mel was a loving and devoted family man to Anne, his wife of 46 years, children and grandchildren. Well known for his personable character, he was a loyal friend to many from his hometown, his hobbies, motorcycle days, and work. To Mel, weekends were strictly for fun and he often enjoyed boating, Sea-Doos, fishing and hunting and always looked forward to family vacations. He loved animals and had a black Labrador Retriever by his side through much of his life.

Mel had a strong competitive side. He loved motorsports including cars and motorcycles. He was involved in motocross racing, first as a participant and then as a lifelong fan and supporter. Sponsored by BSA and wearing #58 in the 500cc class, he earned the New England Sports Committee #1 plate in 1965 and 1966. His #58 was later retired, and after several decades, Mel presented #58 to an up-and-coming rider. He sponsored and mentored his daughter, Sharie, a motocross rider in the 1970s. Mel had many classic cars including a 1934 Ford and 1957 Chevy Bel Air convertible, and street bikes including a Vincent Black Shadow and BSA Gold Star. He was a lifelong member of Milford Riders. Many will remember his black-frame glasses, distinctive smile, boundless humor and practical jokes.

Survivors in addition to his loving wife Anne include three children; Laurie Richardson and her husband, John of Redding, Sharie Bruno of Wautoma, WI and Mark Gancsos and his wife, Alice of Hamden; a brother, Frank Arpad Sunn of Waterford; a sister, Andrea DePaulis and her husband, Larry of Easton; four grandchildren, Julie and Jack Richardson, Melissa Bruno and Rosie Gancsos; several nieces and nephews; an aunt, Jennie Hunter of Pensacola, FL; and several cousins. Mel, you will always be our champion! Friends may greet the family Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com. Published in News Times on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary