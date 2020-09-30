Michael Edward Blankschen
Michael Edward Blankschen, age 58, beloved son of Robert G. and Agnes (LaSella) Blankschen Sr, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Danbury. Michael was born on June 14, 1961 at St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport.
Michael graduated magna cum laude from Western Connecticut State University. He was an electronic warfare supervisor (E6) in the United States Navy from 1979 to 1985. He served on 2 guided missile destroyers the USS King DDG -41 and the USS Robison DDG-12.
Michael worked as Supervisors at Tokyo Electron America, IBM, Coca-Cola, Bimbo Bakery, and Ability Beyond. He was a Team member at the John Maxwell Team.
Above all, Michael had a deep love for the Lord and he was God's faithful servant. Throughout Michael's life he was always steadfast with his love, loyalty, kindness, generosity and his compassion. We will always treasure his sweet, gentle smile and how he would kick up his heels with his infamous dance moves. We will forever treasure Michael our "Flag Day Boy."
Michael's spouse of 29 years Jill (Piskura) Blankschen preceded him in passing.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Agnes, he will be missed by his sisters Linda Bertozzi, Kathryn Bretz; his brothers, Robert Jr., David, Kenneth, and James Blankschen; his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and burial in Wooster Cemetery with Full Military Honors, were held privately.
In Michael's Memory Please "Pay It Forward" by Planting Random Acts of Kindness.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com