1/
Michael Calandrino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Calandrino
Michael J. Calandrino, 75, of Danbury, husband of Joanne (LaChance Ciarcia) Calandrino, died on Monday, October 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Road, Brookfield with Rev. Shawn W. Jordan officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Contributions in Mr. Calandrino's memory may be made to the Candlewood Lake Authority, P.O. Box 37, Sherman, CT 06784 or www.candlewoodlakeauthority.org/contact



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved