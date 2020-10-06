Michael Calandrino

Michael J. Calandrino
Michael J. Calandrino, 75, of Danbury, husband of Joanne (LaChance Ciarcia) Calandrino, died on Monday, October 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Road, Brookfield with Rev. Shawn W. Jordan officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Contributions in Mr. Calandrino's memory may be made to the Candlewood Lake Authority, P.O. Box 37, Sherman, CT 06784 or www.candlewoodlakeauthority.org/contact