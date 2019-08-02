|
|
Michael A. Clady
Michael A. Clady, 58, died suddenly and unexpectedly July 24. He was born on September 19, 1960, son of the late Donald and Dorothy Ceperly Clady. He was predeceased by his sister Diane Baumgardener.
He is survived by his brother Donald Clady Jr. and his wife, Patrica; his sisters, Sandra Plank and her husband Charlie, Karen Ward and husband Jay, Kathleen Jasmin; His uncle William Pullan and aunt Barbara Millard. As well as 17 nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Michael grew up in Bethel, where he played little league baseball. Upon moving to Danbury, he worked at his father's garage on Sugar Hollow. He also worked at Marcus Dairy for 20 years busing tables, washing dishes, making ice cream, loading coolers, home delivery, cook and assistant supervisor. He enjoyed helping his brother Donald with Super Sunday at Marcus Dairy events as a DJ and in security. He also worked at UPS, Kimberley Clark Corp, Nestles. He loved baseball and his favorite team was the New York Yankees. His favorite color was blue. He was a wonderful brother and great uncle who will be sadly missed by all.
Calling hours will be held at Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury on Thursday, August 8, from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Elmwood cemetery, Bethel.
Flowers or memorial contributions can be sent to Cornell Memorial Home.
To light a candle, visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 4, 2019