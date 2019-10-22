|
|
Michael D. Donnelly
Michael David Donnelly of Bethel, VT passed away on October 15, 2019. Michael was born to the late Albert and Helen (Brown) Donnelly in Danbury, CT. Michael grew up in Brookfield, CT.
Michael attended Sacred Heart & Danbury High School. He joined the Marines at 17 and was wounded in Vietnam, for which he was awarded the Purple Heart. Michael worked for Sperry Rail of Danbury for several years before a 26 year career at Metro North Rail Road. He retired in 2009 and received a gold watch for his service.
Michael was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed sharing his talents with his grandchildren, Robert (Felicia) Lemke, Jr., Christopher A. (Camille) Lemke, Colin P. Oldham, Joshua A. Straiton, Morga T. Straiton, Michael A. Donnelly and Haley M. Donnelly; two great-grandsons, Caden M. Lemke and Bryce R. Lemke.
Michael leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Mary (Lyons), two children, Michael R. (Kalherine) of GA. and Luann Donnelly of NYC, two stepchildren, Marceline E. (Straiton) F.J. Oldham and Alan E. Straiton (Stacey) both of Danbury.
Friends and family will be received from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury. Burial will remain private per the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the in honor of Michael.
Published in News Times on Oct. 24, 2019