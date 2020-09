Michael Patrick DillonMichael Patrick Dillon, age 55, passed away at his home in Westfield, MA on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1965 in Bogota, Colombia to the late William J. Dillon and his surviving mother, Maryrose Hirt Dillon of Bethel.Services are to be held at a later time. Cornell Memorial has been entrusted with Michael's care. To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com