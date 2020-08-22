1/1
Michael Duffy
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Bernard Duffy
04/25/1942 - 07/16/2020Michael Bernard Duffy of Waterbury, CT passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020 in Vermont. He was born in Manhattan, a 1st generation Irish American. Throughout his 46 years of sobriety he inspired many people. He enjoyed traveling to visit with his large family.
He is bereaved by: his sister Margaret Duffy Daniels of Woodbury, CT; his son, Michael L. Duffy of Aliso Viejo, CA, his wife Goldyn and four granddaughters, Jade, Kaylee, Emma and Shaelinn, and great-granddaughter Kinsley; his daughter Cat Duffy Buxton and her husband Toad of Sharon, VT; his daughter Teresa Duffy of Torrington, CT, grandchildren Tobias, Delia, Seamus, Jack and Michael; and many adoring cousins, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Mary Ann and Michael Duffy, his brother John Duffy, his nephew Brian Comerford, and the love of his life, Alice Leopizzo.
Donations in Mike's memory can be made to the AA general fund online at contribution.aa.org or by mail to: General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163. An online service will be held at a future date. To join please contact his family at 2391 Downer Rd., South Strafford, VT 05070 or catduffybuxton@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved