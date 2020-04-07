|
Michael E. Ross Jr.
Michael E. "Mickey" Ross Jr., age 71 of Danbury, passed away at his home on April 2nd with his wife and son by his side, after fighting the Covid 19 virus. He was the husband of Milagros "Millie" (Ruiz) Ross.
Mickey was born November 17, 1948 in Danbury, the son of the late Michael E. Sr. and Lucy B. (Foster) Ross. After graduating from Danbury High School, Mickey served in the United States Air Force as a medic during the Vietnam War, where he received many medals and awards.
Mickey later attended the University of Hartford, receiving his Master's Degree in Economics. He had a diverse career in marketing and computer technology, and also enjoyed substitute teaching at local elementary schools. He was a parishioner of Saint Peter Church, Danbury, and enjoyed baseball, football, reading, and doing puzzles with his wife Millie. He showed much love for his family and friends,
In addition to his wife Millie to whom he was married for 30 years, Mickey is survived by his son Derek, as well as many extended family members and close friends.
A private burial will take place at Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated for Mickey in the near future.
Memorial contributions in Mickeys' memory may be made to the , Lee Hartell Chapter, 25 Segar Street, Danbury, CT 06810.
The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 8, 2020