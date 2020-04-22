|
Michael P Gallo Jr.
Michael P Gallo Jr. of Brookfield Connecticut died Sunday, April 5, 2020 unexpectedly at the age of 65. Michael grew up in New Rochelle, New York, son of Michael Gallo Sr. and Gertrude (Telesco) Gallo. He is survived by his wife Ellen (Esposito) Gallo and his children, Erin Gallo and partner Beau Abene, Meagan Gallo and partner Tony Sabas, Michael Gallo III and wife Heather and his grandchildren, Joey, Gabriella and Zoey.
Michael was retired after working 40 years as a plant operator for Peckham Materials in New York. He had many friends and all who knew him, couldn't help but love him. He was always ready to help anyone who needed help. He was a New York Giants and Yankees fan, loved his dogs and long rides and trips with his wife on their Harleys. But his true love in life was his family and everything he did was for them. He was an extremely loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved nothing more than spending time with his kids and his grandchildren. Michael will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Michael is survived by his mother, two brothers and a sister and many loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There are no immediate funeral services but a memorial mass and celebration of Michael will be held at a later time. To light candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.
Published in News Times on Apr. 23, 2020