Michael David Hespe
Michael David Hespe passed away at the age of 66 on November 19, 2019. Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY. Currently resided in New Milford, CT, formerly Cheshire, NY and Ramsey, NJ. Educated at the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, NY, he held various culinary positions throughout his career. Michael is survived by his brothers Robert and sister-in-law Donna and Thomas and Charles. A private graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2020. Contributions in Michael's name can be made to the New Milford Animal Shelter.
Published in News Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29, 2019