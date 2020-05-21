Michael Fairfield
Humphreys
Michael Fairfield Humphreys ("Brud") of Durham, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 92 years old. He had lived in Massachusetts for nearly a decade, but called Kent, Connecticut home for over forty years before leaving to be closer to family. A memorial service in celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date.
Brud was born December 29, 1927 in Danbury, CT to James P. Humphreys and Frances G. Humphreys. He was raised in Kent, CT as a 1st Generation "Faculty Brat" with his sister Margaret (Polly) and Brother Pat.
Brud attended Kent School and graduated in the Class of 1945. He joined the US Navy in May of 1946. After boot camp and training in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, he served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Saipan.
Following his time in the Navy, Brud attended Rutgers University, was a member of the Delta Phi fraternity, and graduated in 1952.
Brud pursued his teaching career at the Gunnery School in Washington, CT and the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, MA. It was during his time at Belmont Hill where he met Barb by way of an introduction from mutual friends. They were married soon after and after a brief time in Essex Junction Vermont, they moved back to Kent, CT with their new family. Brud joined the Modern Language department at Kent School in 1966 where he worked until his retirement in 1992 – the last 7 years as Chairman of the department.
Brud's passion was tennis – as a player, coach, and mentor. His joy for tennis touched so many people in his life – friends, students, former players on his Varsity Tennis team, and the many adults and children who he taught the game over many years. In addition to coaching Varsity Tennis at Kent for 23 years, he had his own list of tennis-related accomplishments. He played in the New England Vets and Senior circuit achieving #3 singles and #1 doubles during this time. Most notable, however, was his competing in the 1957 Wimbledon Qualifying round with some of the world's best tennis players.
Brud is survived by his sister, Polly, of Walpole, MA. He was predeceased by his brother, Pat. He leaves behind Jon Humphreys of Barrington, New Hampshire and his wife, Tasha; Todd Humphreys of Franklin, Massachusetts and his wife, Liz; 6 grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Kristen, Leigha, Anna, and Ellie, and a great-grandson, Jaxson.
Brud was a one of a kind treasure in this world. Everyone who knew him loved him and he returned this love and friendship many times over. He will be sorely missed. His mold is broken.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a local food bank to help those in need. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
Humphreys
Michael Fairfield Humphreys ("Brud") of Durham, New Hampshire passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 92 years old. He had lived in Massachusetts for nearly a decade, but called Kent, Connecticut home for over forty years before leaving to be closer to family. A memorial service in celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date.
Brud was born December 29, 1927 in Danbury, CT to James P. Humphreys and Frances G. Humphreys. He was raised in Kent, CT as a 1st Generation "Faculty Brat" with his sister Margaret (Polly) and Brother Pat.
Brud attended Kent School and graduated in the Class of 1945. He joined the US Navy in May of 1946. After boot camp and training in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, he served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Saipan.
Following his time in the Navy, Brud attended Rutgers University, was a member of the Delta Phi fraternity, and graduated in 1952.
Brud pursued his teaching career at the Gunnery School in Washington, CT and the Belmont Hill School in Belmont, MA. It was during his time at Belmont Hill where he met Barb by way of an introduction from mutual friends. They were married soon after and after a brief time in Essex Junction Vermont, they moved back to Kent, CT with their new family. Brud joined the Modern Language department at Kent School in 1966 where he worked until his retirement in 1992 – the last 7 years as Chairman of the department.
Brud's passion was tennis – as a player, coach, and mentor. His joy for tennis touched so many people in his life – friends, students, former players on his Varsity Tennis team, and the many adults and children who he taught the game over many years. In addition to coaching Varsity Tennis at Kent for 23 years, he had his own list of tennis-related accomplishments. He played in the New England Vets and Senior circuit achieving #3 singles and #1 doubles during this time. Most notable, however, was his competing in the 1957 Wimbledon Qualifying round with some of the world's best tennis players.
Brud is survived by his sister, Polly, of Walpole, MA. He was predeceased by his brother, Pat. He leaves behind Jon Humphreys of Barrington, New Hampshire and his wife, Tasha; Todd Humphreys of Franklin, Massachusetts and his wife, Liz; 6 grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Kristen, Leigha, Anna, and Ellie, and a great-grandson, Jaxson.
Brud was a one of a kind treasure in this world. Everyone who knew him loved him and he returned this love and friendship many times over. He will be sorely missed. His mold is broken.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a local food bank to help those in need. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service, Dover, NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 21, 2020.