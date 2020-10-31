1/1
Michael Iamartino
Michael Joseph Iamartino
Michael Joseph Iamartino, 88, of Brookfield, CT, passed away Oct. 23 at Danbury Hospital following a brief illness. He was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Danbury, to Giuseppe and Marianna (Moffa) Iamartino.
Mike graduated from Danbury High School and Drake University. For 20 years, he ran his family business, the noted Danbury landmark, the Old Oak Italian Restaurant. He was a real estate broker and investor. Also, Mike enjoyed traveling in Europe and spending summers on the Adriatic in Italy. He loved reading about WWII, something he had witnessed firsthand, having spent 6 months in war-torn Italy in 1946 with his father and family in the ancestral mountain village of Sant' Elia a Pianisi near Campobasso.
Michael is survived by his wife MaryAnn Iamartino, five sons, Joseph (Valentine) of Thompson, Gregory (Rene) of Orange, Daniel (Sandra) of Weston, FL, Matthew (Anne) of Flower Mound, TX and Jonathan of Brookfield; and his sister Rose Torielli (Robert) of Falmouth, MA. Mike has 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, with a second on the way. Mike was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Shirley Moore Iamartino.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Brookfield on November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., with attendance limited to invited guests only due to COVID 19 restrictions. However, the service will be streamed live on the church's website (https.//www.stjosephbrookfield.com/) "LIVE MASS". A reception and celebration of Mike's life will be held next year when the pandemic subsides and warmer weather returns.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp @ https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/get-involved/#donate.
Cornell Funeral Home is in charge of the Arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
