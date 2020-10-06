1/1
Michael J. Calandrino
Michael J. Calandrino, 75, of Danbury, husband of Joanne (LaChance Ciarcia) Calandrino died on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mr. Calandrino was born in Queens, New York, on September 22, 1945, the son of the late Ignatius and Viola (Rosenthal) Calandrino. He attended New York schools and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era.
Mr. Calandrino was a retired senior premium buyer for General Food Corporation in their dessert and cereal divisions and upon his retirement from General Foods Corporation, he joined I.B.M.
An area resident for the past twenty-four years coming from Westchester County, NY, he was active in the Danbury community. Mr. Calandrino served three terms as a member of the former Danbury Common Council (now known as the Danbury City Council), a former president of the Driftwood Point Association (DPA), a former member of the Danbury Republican Town Committee, and a member of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church. He also enjoyed sailing, remote control airplanes, driving his MG, playing his guitar, and in years past playing in a local band. He enjoyed the time shared with his family, friends, and most especially with his grandchildren and his devoted canine, Jack.
In addition to his wife Joanne, Mr. Calandrino is survived by 2 sons, Michael Calandrino and his wife Kelly and their daughter Carmela of Brooklyn, NY and Paul Calandrino and his wife Lacy and their son Richie of Danbury; a stepson, Jerry Ciarcia and his wife Yvette and their children Charles, Sarah, Michael and Ryan, and stepdaughter, Nicole Lawlor, and her husband Kevin and their children Peyton and Brooklyn, and by a sister, Marilyn DeRosa and her husband Richard, and their children Denise and Diane of Valley Stream, L.I., NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Lake Candlewood Road, Brookfield, CT. Interment will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury with military honors.
The family will receive friends at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Contributions in Mr. Calandrino's memory may be made to the Candlewood Lake Authority, P.O. Box 37, Sherman, CT 06784 www.candlewoodlakeauthority.org/donate.



Published in Danbury News Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church
