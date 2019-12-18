|
|
Michael J. Keenan
Michael J. Keenan of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully with his wife, Alice, by his side on December 16, 2019. He was 86 years old. Michael was born June 27, 1933 in Danbury CT, the son of the late Harold and Marjorie (Durkin) Keenan. He graduated from Henry Abbott Tech in 1957. After serving in the US Army he attended and graduated from Western Connecticut State University in 1966. He also received a master's degree from Central Connecticut University and a 6th year degree from Southern Connecticut State University before going on to do 30 hours of post graduate work. Michael was a teacher at Bethel High School for 32 years and as a master craftsman was fond of woodworking. He was a kind and caring man who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Alice of Danbury, two sons Michael Keenan and his wife Beth of Newtown CT, Larry Keenan and his wife Maury of Cheshire, CT, one bother William Keenan and his wife Gloria, five grandchildren Jack, Cayla, Logan, Brandon, and Peyton, also survived by a cousin Kayanne Clausing. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother Harold Keenan and his wife Rita, and sister Mariellen Kery and her husband James. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday December 21, 2019 at St. Edward the Confessor Church in New Fairfield, CT at 10:30 a.m. Committal services will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to St. Jude's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or P.O box 78516 Topeka Kansas 6675-8516. To sign a book of remembrance on line visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Dec. 19, 2019