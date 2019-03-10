Michael James Meadows

Sep. 13, 1956 - Mar. 08, 2019

Michael James Meadows, age 62, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Michael was born September 13, 1956 in Racine, WI to Elizabeth (O'Keefe) Meadows and the late James Peter Meadows.

Michael's time best spent was bowling, golfing, and fishing with family and friends. Memories of trips to Cape Cod, attending Yankee games, and the infamous trip to Lambeau Field in Green Bay with his children will forever be held in their thoughts.

Michael is survived by his devoted children, Michael (Arielle) Meadows, Brandon and Nikki. In addition, Michael is survived by his sisters Jean Anderson and Patt Hunt as well as his loving nieces and nephews. Michael also leaves behind the mother of his children and life long loyal friend Diane (Lobraico) Meadows.

Michael's family will be accepting condolences on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, Connecticut 06810. A celebration of life will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Green Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow funeral services at Wooster Cemetery, Ellsworth Ave, Danbury, Connecticut 06810.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Source Code: IIQ180788777, Memphis, TN 38105.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Meadows family.