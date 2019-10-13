|
Michael Joseph Melanophy
Michael Joseph Melanophy, 88, of Danbury, passed away on October 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Margaret (White) Melanophy. Mr. Melanophy, "Poppy" was born on May 6, 1931 in Donegal County, Ireland; a son of the late Michael and Agnes Melanophy. Michael spent his young adult life in London before moving to New York City in his early twenties where he met the love of his life at an Irish dance hall. The rest was history.
A Danbury resident since 2004; Mr. Melanophy was a retired Construction Worker of Local 33 in New York City. He enjoyed Irish music, telling jokes and above all, spending time with his twelve treasured grandchildren. Mr. Melanophy was a devout member of St. Joseph Church of Danbury. There was never a time where poppy wasn't smiling, laughing, singing or lilting. He was always quick with a joke or a good Irish tune on his accordion.
Mr. Melanophy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret and their children: Mike Melanophy and his wife, Kelly; Cathy Snopkowski and her husband, Jack and Liam Melanophy and his wife, Alayne. Mr. Melanophy is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Kalyn, Brendan and Kiera Melanophy; Meagan, Shannon, Jack, Erin and Anna Snopkowski and Connor, Ryan, Jack and Casey Melanophy as well as a sister, Molly Doherty.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home; 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church; 8 Robinson Avenue, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in News Times on Oct. 14, 2019