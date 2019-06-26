|
Michael Francis Kutka
Michael Francis Kutka of Newtown passed peacefully on June 25th, 2019 at his home after a short illness. He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne (neé Haughey), sons Michael and Patrick, daughters-in-law Fiona and Melissa and grandchildren Aoibhe, Elise, Shane and Una, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Alfred, Jackie, Raymond and Howard. Friends may call Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown Friday, June 28th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29 at 9:00am in St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 357, Newtown, CT 06470
May he rest in peace.
Published in News Times on June 27, 2019