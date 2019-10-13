The News-Times Obituaries
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
8 Robinson Avenue
Danbury, CT
View Map
Michael Melanophy Obituary
Michael Joseph Melanophy
Michael Joseph Melanophy, 88, of Danbury, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Margaret (White) Melanophy. Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 372 Main Street, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Published in News Times on Oct. 14, 2019
