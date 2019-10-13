|
|
Michael Joseph Melanophy
Michael Joseph Melanophy, 88, of Danbury, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Margaret (White) Melanophy. Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 372 Main Street, Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Published in News Times on Oct. 14, 2019