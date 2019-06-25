Michael Moore

Michael Moore of Wingdale, NY, died peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Putnam Hospital Center. He was 78 years old.

Born on November 17, 1940 in Mt. Kisco, NY, son of the late Michael P. and Emily (Bailey) and brother to the late Daniel Moore. Michael graduated from Brewster High School and honorably served in the US Army from 1963- 1969. Mike was a dedicated machinist at Emhart Technologies, eventually becoming Stanley Black and Decker, in Danbury CT for over 50 years before retiring.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was caring, generous and always willing to help others. He had a great sense of humor and was known to tell a good joke. He enjoyed reading his Daily News.

Michael is survived by his loving niece Candra Moore, great-niece Mackenzie Moore, sister-in-law Joice Moore of Orlando, FL, and his extended family of Todd and Alicia Gasparini and their sons Colin and Travis from Wingdale, NY.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held prior from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Raymond Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Operation Comfort Warriors (OCW) program of the American Legion at http://www.legion.org or P.O. Box 654, Wingdale, New York 12594.