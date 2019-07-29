|
|
Michael Rizzo
October 12, 2019- July 27, 2019Michael D. Rizzo, 93, of Sandy Hook, CT, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Michael (Mike) was born on October 12, 1925, in Manhattan, NY to Arturo and Albina Rizzo (nee Tul) He was the oldest of 4 children. Mike lived in The Bronx, NY and worked as a welder on the submarines in Hoboken with his father when he was a young man. After graduating from Evander Childs High School in The Bronx he was drafted into the Air Force and successfully completed 35 missions for the 758th squadron of the 459th bomb group of the 15th Air Force of World War II.
After the war, Mike married his loving wife and soulmate Constance (Connie). Their 69 years of marriage was a true love story of devotion, happiness, patience and kindness. They moved to New Fairfield CT where they raised a beautiful family. During that time he worked as a mechanical supervisor for the Barden Corporation of Danbury, CT, for 40 years.
Mike was a hardworking man who was devoted to his family and his faith. He taught us so many life lessons on how to live a good life. He was kind, smart, witty but most of all loving. He always put everyone else first. Mike was a true inspiration to everyone he touched which was evident by his long relationships with people. His love and lessons have filtered down through 3 generations. He was our guiding light and will be missed by so many.
In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, walking along the ocean, home projects, exploring artistic endeavors and traveling abroad. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Connie Rizzo (nee Calltabellotta), their two daughters Phyllis O'Neill, Beverly Fairchild and her husband Randy, five grandchildren Sarah Albano and her husband Nicholas, Joseph Fairchild and his wife Jessica, Terry O'Neill, Kelly O'Neill and Katherine Mellen and her husband Brendan, three great-grandchildren, Violet, Kellan and Jack, along with his loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael Jr. (Mickey).
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown, followed by Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Parkinson's Foundation at 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, per Michael's wishes.
Published in News Times on July 30, 2019