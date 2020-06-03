Michael Andrew Williams
Michael Andrew Williams, 51, was born in Danbury, CT, he relocated to Stokes, NC and resided with his grandmother Mary Lee Wilkins for 12 years before relocating back to Danbury where he was a graduate of Danbury High School. He worked many jobs including Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Factories. He was a very friendly outgoing and happy person to which he made many friends. On May 27, 2020 Michael took his wings peacefully into our Savior's arm.
He leaves to cherish memories his Lovely Caring Mother Reatha L. Williams of Danbury, CT. Son of the late George Council. Two sons, that were the love of his life, Michael Gevoice Williams and Dion Tabios Williams both of Waterbury, CT. Siblings: Big Sis Nancy Virginia Wilkins-Smith of Winston-Salem, NC, Brother George Anthony Williams of Newhaven, CT and half sister Krista Atkinson of Waterbury, CT. Of the siblings Michael always wanted to be known as the "Baby Boy." Three uncles, Gary Wilkins (Elaine) of Petersburg, VA, William Wilkins (Belinda) of Greenville NC, Dennis Wilkins (Jean) of Greenville, NC. Two Aunts Grace Wilkins of Oxon Hill, MD and Connie Harvard of Washington, DC and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and many many friends.
Michael's family would like to thank the many staff members of Danbury Hospital and Genesis of Village Green of Bristol Facility for their kindness and professional care that Michael received. Due to the current pandemic of Covid 19, there will not be a ceremony. Condolences can be referred to Michael Mother Reatha L. Williams.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 3, 2020.