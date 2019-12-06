|
Michalina Oskawrek
Michalina Oskawrek died at home in Goodyear, AZ on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after a short illness with her two daughters and son-in-law at her side.
Michalina was born in Poland on September 13, 1921 to Elizabeth and Joseph Mitusinski. She married Stanley J. Oskwarek on July 19, 1941 and had 2 children, Elizabeth her first born and then Joseph. After the war ended, Michalina joined her husband in Derby, CT after a long visa processing period. Michalina and her two children were the first family allowed entry into Connecticut after the end of WWII.
Having settled in Derby, CT, Stanley and Michalina affectionately known as (Mickey) added four additional children to the Oskwarek Family, Anthony, Stanley, Margaret and John. She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family moved to Kent in 1963 where Mickey and Stanley purchased the Mt. Algo Rese Home and developed a reputation for high quality family like service. Mickey and Stanley operated the rest home for 25 years as if it was their extended family.
Mickey and Stanley retired and moved to North Spectacle Lake in South Kent, residing there for 25 years before moving to Carlson Ridge Rd. in New Milford, CT. After the death of Stanley October 10, 2010, Mickey moved to live with her daughter Elizabeth in Goodyear, AZ.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday December 7, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford followed by the burial in St Francis Xavier Cemetery, New Milford.
Contributions in Michalina's memory may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 9435 W Peoria Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345.
Published in News Times on Dec. 7, 2019