Michel Gauthier

Michel Gauthier Obituary
Michel Gauthier
Michel Gauthier passed away on April 16, 2020 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT. Michel was born on April 30, 1951 in Stratford, Quebec to the late Horace and Valeda Gauthier.
Michel is survived by his two beloved children, daughter Jennifer Gauthier and son Michael Gauthier. As well as his grandson Qur'an Gauthier and one great-granddaughter.
For donations on behalf of Michel, see Danbury Memorial website for information.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 19, 2020
