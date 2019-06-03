|
|
Michele "Mickey" Tassone
Michele "Mickey" Tassone, age 67, died peacefully in her home on May 16, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.
Mickey was born in a Stamford, CT to the late Michael Tassone and Maria "Rosie" Gentile Tassone on June 14,1951, and was the fifth of seven children.
She is survived by five sisters, Marie Hickey, Linda Tassone, Ramona Tassone, Rosemarie "Penny" Rauh, Renee Tassone and brother, Joseph Tassone, as well as three sons, Joshua, Daniel, and Seth Brady, and grandson, Samuel Brady.
Mickey was a devoted mother, sister, and friend, who made acquaintances wherever she went. She is greatly loved and missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 14, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home, 117 South Street, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on June 3, 2019