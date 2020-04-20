|
|
Michell Tschantz
Michell "Mich" Criswell Tschantz, 76 years young, born on July 16, 1945 to Rose Milligan Tschantz and Edward Tschantz in Orange County, California, passed into eternal life Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Mich was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and wonderful friend to many.
Mich grew up in Orange County, California and moved to New Haven, Connecticut at the age of 16. He graduated from Amity Regional High School in 1963 where he met his future bride, Jeanne Elaine Lindenmuth. They were married on June 14, 1969. Mich graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a degree in Business and pursued a career in wire and cable, before starting several companies that would define his professional career as an entrepreneur and small business owner. Entrepreneurship was his great passion, and his colleagues became friends and family. Mich believed strongly in the importance of human connection and interaction in conducting business, and that guiding principle drove his career success. He closed deals on a handshake and with his word.
Mich was fluent in the languages of business, politics, science and the arts, and loved to discuss his most recent business project. Mich was passionate about many things and lived life to its fullest. His easy going nature, warmth and conversation skills allowed him to befriend all he met, and create a lasting impression. He found joy in small things and never wavered in his optimism. Mich and Jeanne enjoyed a wonderful life together, traveling, socializing and playing golf with friends (Jeanne always had a better handicap!) and most importantly, raising their daughter Kelly.
Mich and Jeanne were married for 50 years, and were longtime residents of Newtown, Connecticut. Mich is survived by his wife, Jeanne E. Tschantz, daughter Kelly Tschantz Butz, son-in-law Greg D. Butz and grandchildren, Caroline L. Butz and Trevor P. Butz. Mich is also survived by his sister-in-law Virginia L. Gilbert, nephew Gregory A. Gilbert married to Julia Gilbert, and their children Piper Michell Gilbert and Reed W. Gilbert. Gregory was the son he never had and he played an instrumental role in Greg's life as well as Greg's family. Piper Michell Gilbert, Greg's daughter, will carry on Mich's legacy by sharing his name. Mich was preceded in death by his brother Michael in 1955 and his sister Valerie in 2011.
Mich will be incredibly missed by his family and friends. His legacy will be the positive and lasting impact that he had on the lives of so many people, and the overwhelming love we will always have for him.
A private burial will be held on April 22, 2020 at Long Ridge Union Cemetery in Stamford, Connecticut and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mich's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation:
https://tribute.themmrf.org/michelltschantz
Published in News Times on Apr. 21, 2020