Michelle Ann Albuquerque
Michelle Ann Tiongson Albuquerque, 39, passed away peacefully March 18, 2020 in Danbury, CT while surrounded by her loving family. Wife of Antonio Albuquerque.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial to be held privately.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 20, 2020