Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Nevelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Nevelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mike Nevelson Obituary
Mike Nevelson
"M. Nevelson, Sculptor. Maker of graven images. For savages and sophisticates. Builder of objects aesthetic or useful. Lives by miracles but aided by friends and accepted commissions." Mike Nevelson, aged 97, passed away in comfort and peace on June 3, 2019 in Acworth, NH.
Mike "Myron Irving" Nevelson was known for his anthropomorphic wooden sculptures often based on furniture styles, e.g. grandfather clocks and jewelry chests. An excellent raconteur, for hours he would entertain friends and family with stories from his world travels and voracious interest in world history.
Mike Nevelson is survived by his wife, Marianne Wierenga-Nevelson; his three daughters Neith Nevelson (d. Robert McKnight), Elsbeth Nevelson-Andress (m. Ron), and Maria Nevelson (Lino Massimo Recchia); grandchildren Issa Minnoni, Xochtle McKnight, Nathan Andress; and great-grandchildren Rhowen Giustibelli, and Xacha Williams.
No funeral services will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to: Louise Nevelson Foundation, Inc., 240 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103, a non-profit 501(c)3.
Those wishing to express condolences, please send correspondence to: Marianne WierengaNevelson, PO Box 249, Acworth, NH 03601-0249.
Published in News Times on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.