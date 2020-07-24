Mildred Bahret Moutier
October 2, 1925 - July 15, 2020Mildred Bahret Moutier, 94 of Syracuse, NY died peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2020. "Millie" grew up in Danbury, Connecticut and graduated with honors from the University of Connecticut with degrees in English and Education. In 1946, she married a young engineer, Firmin "Mooch" Moutier. Their careers moved them from Connecticut to Bethpage then to Huntington, NY, where Millie Resided for 57 years.
Millie was truly a renaissance woman. In the '60s, she and Mooch created a successful business for stock investors ("The Chart Book"). She continued her investing and investing counsel well into her eighties. In addition, Millie helped fund The Homer D. Babbidge Library at UConn and dedicated her time working for National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was an oil painter, an incredible seamstress and one heck of a tennis player.
Millie is survived by her brother, William H. Bahret, of Danbury, CT and her daughter, Donna J. Moutier, of Syracuse, NY.
A service with the family will be held in Danbury, CT. Arrangements are under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Comers, Baldwinsville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Millie requested that perhaps a donation to the charity of one's choice
may be made.
