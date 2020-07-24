1/1
Mildred B.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Bahret Moutier
October 2, 1925 - July 15, 2020Mildred Bahret Moutier, 94 of Syracuse, NY died peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2020. "Millie" grew up in Danbury, Connecticut and graduated with honors from the University of Connecticut with degrees in English and Education. In 1946, she married a young engineer, Firmin "Mooch" Moutier. Their careers moved them from Connecticut to Bethpage then to Huntington, NY, where Millie Resided for 57 years.
Millie was truly a renaissance woman. In the '60s, she and Mooch created a successful business for stock investors ("The Chart Book"). She continued her investing and investing counsel well into her eighties. In addition, Millie helped fund The Homer D. Babbidge Library at UConn and dedicated her time working for National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was an oil painter, an incredible seamstress and one heck of a tennis player.
Millie is survived by her brother, William H. Bahret, of Danbury, CT and her daughter, Donna J. Moutier, of Syracuse, NY.
A service with the family will be held in Danbury, CT. Arrangements are under the direction of Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Comers, Baldwinsville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Millie requested that perhaps a donation to the charity of one's choice may be made.
Please take a moment to sign the funeral home online guestbook and share your condolences and memories of Mildred at
www.maurerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners
3541 State Route 31
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-652-7111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved