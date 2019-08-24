|
|
Mildred Collier
Mildred Collier, 95, of Danbury, passed peacefully on August 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Langdon Collier.
She was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., March 23, 1924, daughter of the late Alma and William Seybold.
Mildred went to Packard Business School and worked as an executive secretary for many years and then went on to work as a secretary at the Mt. Vernon YW-YMHA for 30 years until she retired.
"M" was a classy lady and a truly good person. She was a glass-half-full kind of person who enjoyed life and loved being surrounded by her family and her music. She will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by her two children, daughter, Karen Collier Biscow of Brookfield, and son, Peter Collier and his wife, Ben (Carol) of Norwich, VT; her sister, Claire Martin and her CA family, four grandchildren, Jared Collier and companion, Melanie Wong, Rachel Collier and husband, Will Callahan, Adam Biscow and wife, Jenny, and Nancy Morgan and husband, Marty; and ten great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jessica Biscow, Bridget, John Patrick, Margaret, Kate and Brady Morgan and Brooks, Taea and Ronan Callahan.
There will be a graveside service: 11AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation helping returning veterans.
