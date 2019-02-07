Mildred "Millie" Godfrey

Mildred "Millie" (Hambidge) Godfrey, 89, of Danbury, wife of the late John F. Godfrey, Sr, died peacefully at her home on Monday, February 4th. She was born in Danbury on January 10, 1930, daughter of the late George F. Sr., and Florence (Peck) Hambidge. She was a graduate of Danbury High School.

A proud member of the DHS Class of 1948, Millie enjoyed planning and organizing the class reunions. A longtime fan of auto racing and the Danbury Racearena, Millie for many years was involved in organizing reunions for the Southern New York Racing Association.

Millie will be remembered for her outgoing and social nature. She had many dear friendships and enjoyed spending time with them.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, John F. Godfrey, Jr, and James F. Godfrey; her grandchildren, Sean, Colleen, Katrina and James Godfrey, Jr.; her brother, Richard Hambidge and his wife, Edith; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Saturday, February 9th at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Friday evening between 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

