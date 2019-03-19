The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
8 Robinson Ave.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
Mildred C. McInerney
Mildred Christine (Cherveniski) McInerney, age 100, of Danbury, CT died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was the widow of Timothy "Ted" J. McInerney.
She was born September 27, 1918, daughter of the late Andrew and Christine (Fako) Cherveniski. She worked for 40 years at the Barden Corporation in Danbury as a Gauge Setter.
She is survived by her son: Timothy A. McInerney and his wife Lorraine of Oxford, CT; daughter-in-law Virginia Duff; grandchildren: Timothy Richard McInerney and Renee Duff-Rossman; step-grandchildren: Kimberly Hassiak, Nicole DeSantis, John Duff, and several nephews and nieces. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Richard, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War and brothers Michael and Paul Chervincky.
The funeral will be conducted from the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Friday at 9:30 a.m. to a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Danbury, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home Friday from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, CT 06810. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 19, 2019
