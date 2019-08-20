|
Mildred M. Mietelski
Mildred "Millie" M. Mietelski, age 93, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Regional Hospice, Danbury, CT.
A lifelong area resident, she was born August 10, 1926, in Seymour, CT daughter of the late Anna and Albert Mietelski, attended Danbury schools and the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at a private Physician's office and at Danbury Hospital.
Millie is survived by a sister: Gertrude Trynaski of Seymour, CT; several nieces and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 12 Cottage St., Danbury, CT 06810.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Danbury, Friday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Friday from 8:30 a.m. until leaving for Mass at 9:30 a.m.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 21, 2019