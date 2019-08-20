The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hull Funeral Home
60 Division Street
Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-4503
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Mietelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Mietelski


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Mietelski Obituary
Mildred M. Mietelski
Mildred "Millie" M. Mietelski, age 93, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Regional Hospice, Danbury, CT.
A lifelong area resident, she was born August 10, 1926, in Seymour, CT daughter of the late Anna and Albert Mietelski, attended Danbury schools and the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at a private Physician's office and at Danbury Hospital.
Millie is survived by a sister: Gertrude Trynaski of Seymour, CT; several nieces and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 12 Cottage St., Danbury, CT 06810.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Danbury, Friday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury, Friday from 8:30 a.m. until leaving for Mass at 9:30 a.m.
To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hull Funeral Home
Download Now