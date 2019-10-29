|
|
Mildred (Waidelich) Tobias
Mildred (Waidelich) Tobias, 92, of Brookfield, departed this earth on Tuesday, October 22 to join her husband Len, her mom and dad, Viola and George, her brother Raym, and her Auntie and Uncle Don. She leaves behind her son Craig and daughters Mandy and Barb, and many other family and friends. She will be forever missed and loved by those she left behind.
Millie was born and raised in Brookfield when it was a farming town. She grew up in a loving family and went to a one room school. Her father was postmaster and her mother the town clerk, both working from the home. Millie developed a love of the movies during her teen years and started an extensive collection of movie star letters and pictures. She had many friends and took a trip with "the gals" to Havana, Cuba in the late 40s.
Millie and Len married in 1954 and started their family in New Jersey. The family moved to Colorado, where Millie enjoyed the sunshine with lots of fun times and adventures. They later moved to Iowa and then back to Brookfield. During these years, the family vacationed in almost every state – mostly camping – with Millie routinely winning "best camper". Millie developed good friends everywhere she went. She was fun-loving and generous – she took great pleasure in making others smile.
Please join us in a celebration of Millie's life at Walnut Hill Community Church in Bethel CT on Saturday Nov. 2 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. You are also welcome to visit the house afterward.
Published in News Times on Oct. 31, 2019