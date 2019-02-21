|
|
Miriam V. Walker
Miriam V. Walker, age 92, died January 9 at Ridge Crest Health Center in Redding, Connecticut. The cause of death was pneumonia. Born in Washington, DC on August 25, 1926, she was the daughter of George and Virginia Talley Smith.
Mrs. Walker was a volunteer at Smith House Health Care Center in Stamford from 1977 to 2001. In 2000, the Smith House Foundation presented her with a Community Service Award for her Outstanding Contribution to the Senor Community. In addition, Stamford Mayor Dannel P. Malloy proclaimed "Miriam Walker Day" with a Big Band Gala. In 2001, she was named Outstanding Legendary Senior Volunteer.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynne Coll of Norwalk, CT; a son, James Coll of Naugatuck, CT; a stepson Jeffrey Walker of Jacksonville Beach, FL; and three grandchildren Adam Faillace of Weston, CT; Matthew Faillace of Enfield, CT; and Brendon Walker of Smyrna, GA. Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her daughter Joanna Coll Faillace and her husband Albert Walker. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday April 13 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Saffire Restaurant at the Doubletree Hotel in Norwalk.
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2019