Monique Wiedel

Wiedel, Monique Watson
July 11, 1918-August 8, 2020 Monique Watson Wiedel died peacefully on August 8 at age 102. Monique was born on July 11, 1918, in Toronto, to Benjamin Watson, MD, an obstetrician, and Angele Watson, a painter. She and her brother David spent their childhood in Toronto, Edinburgh, New York, and Danbury CT; Monique was educated at the Chapin School. She trained with sculptor Henri Puvrez in Belgium as a teenager, initiating a lifelong pursuit of sculpture in clay and stone. She married Philip Wiedel, MD, a surgeon, in 1942 and they had two daughters, Suzanne and Janine. Based mainly in New York City, Monique and Phil spent extended periods in Danbury, CT and Waitsfield, VT. Beyond lifelong passions for music, the visual arts and local history, Monique held a deep love of the natural world. In the 1980s, as President of the Swampfield Land Trust (now part of the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust), Monique advocated for conservation of woods and fields near Danbury. She and Phil donated woodland to the Land Trust, and in 2018 she sold the remaining acres to the town of Danbury. To her joy, this enabled the The Ives Trail to run through their former property. She and Phil spent their later years at Meadow Ridge in Redding. There, she enjoyed sketching, friends, meeting her great-grandchildren, and raising butterflies from caterpillars in her garden plot. At age 101, she wrote her first book, When Two Worlds Met: The Arts and Farming Communities of Long Ridge Road, about the history of her beloved Long Ridge Road in Danbury. She is survived by her daughter, Janine Wiedel, three grandchildren Christine and Lydia Pace and Ben Wiedel-Kaufmann, and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust, http://candlewoodvalleyrlt.org
